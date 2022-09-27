Rihanna to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show for Super Bowl 2023

Popstar Rihanna has confirmed that she will be headlining the next Super Bowl Halftime Show for Super Bowl 2023.
The nine-time Grammy winner shared a picture of an NFL-branded football on her Instagram account, hinting that she will be performing at the next Halftime Show. The show is set to take place at the State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, AZ.
Following the announcement, Jay-Z, who is also a part of the event, said, “Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings, who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados, who became one of the most prominent artists ever. She is self-made.” —TMS
