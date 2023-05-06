Rings of Power to finish filming Season 2 amid writers strike

ANI

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest TV series to move forward with production amid the ongoing writers’ strike.

However, the production will happen without the show-runners on the sets.

Reportedly, the series has 19 days of filming remaining but per Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike rules, Payne, McKay and any other writer-producers are barred from participating in any writing-based duties during production while the strike continues, including making creative decisions.

The show’s non-writing executive producers (like Lindsey Weber), directors (Charlotte Brandstrom, Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper) and crew are overseeing production on the UK-based shoot.

If the report is to be believed, there have been multiple units filming on Rings of Power, including night shoots.