Rings of Power to finish filming Season 2 amid writers strike

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is the latest TV series to move forward with production amid the ongoing writers’ strike.
However, the production will happen without the show-runners on the sets.
Reportedly, the series has 19 days of filming remaining but per Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike rules, Payne, McKay and any other writer-producers are barred from participating in any writing-based duties during production while the strike continues, including making creative decisions.
The show’s non-writing executive producers (like Lindsey Weber), directors (Charlotte Brandstrom, Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper) and crew are overseeing production on the UK-based shoot.
If the report is to be believed, there have been multiple units filming on Rings of Power, including night shoots.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
5 jawans killed in Rajouri operations; India slams Pakistan's talks offer
Terrorists trigger blast during search for Poonch attackers ...
Biden picks Indian-American Neera Tanden as new domestic policy adviser
Tanden was initially nominated by Biden to head the Office o...