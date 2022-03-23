Gully Boy team mourns demise of singer MC Tod Fod

Singer MC Tod Fod aka Dharmeesh Pawar passed away on March 21. He was 24. The cause of his death has not been revealed. Dharmesh was a popular Mumbai street rapper who was known for his Gujarati lyrics. He had lent his voice to the song India 91in movie Gully Boy.

As soon as the news broke, fans took to social media and expressed grief over Dharmesh’s sudden demise.

Gully Boy team, including actors Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and director Zoya Akhtar also paid their tributes to the young singer on Instagram.

Ranveer shared a picture of the rapper on his Instagram Story with a broken heart emoji. Siddhant posted a screenshot of his conversation with Dharmesh and captioned it as, “RIP bhai…”