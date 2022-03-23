Gully Boy team mourns demise of singer MC Tod Fod

Singer MC Tod Fod aka Dharmeesh Pawar passed away on March 21. He was 24. The cause of his death has not been revealed. Dharmesh was a popular Mumbai street rapper who was known for his Gujarati lyrics. He had lent his voice to the song India 91in movie Gully Boy.
As soon as the news broke, fans took to social media and expressed grief over Dharmesh’s sudden demise.
Gully Boy team, including actors Ranveer Singh, Siddhant Chaturvedi and director Zoya Akhtar also paid their tributes to the young singer on Instagram.
Ranveer shared a picture of the rapper on his Instagram Story with a broken heart emoji. Siddhant posted a screenshot of his conversation with Dharmesh and captioned it as, “RIP bhai…”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit India as US presses India to sever defence, oil ties with Russia
PM Narendra Modi could visit China to attend the BRICS summi...
India meets USD 400 billion export target for the first time, PM hails milestone
Says the export target is a key milestone in our Aatmanirbha...
Petrol, diesel prices hiked for second day in a row
Petrol in Delhi will now cost Rs 97.01 per litre while diese...
11 migrant workers die in fire in Hyderabad
The deceased were all migrant workers from Bihar
Mumbai court summons Salman Khan, his bodyguard on journalist's complaint
Journalist had in his complaint sought criminal action to be...