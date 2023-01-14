Sanjay Chouhan, writer of Paan Singh Tomar, passes away at 62

ANI

Renowned screenwriter Sanjay Chouhan, best known for film pieces like Paan Singh Tomar and I Am Kalam, passed away at the age of 62 battling a chronic liver illness at H. N. Reliance Foundation Hospital and Research Centre on Thursday.

Sanjay is survived by his wife Sarita and daughter Sara. Chouhan took an active part in defending the rights of the writing community as well. Chouhan received many honours throughout his career. Among Chouhan’s notable films are Dhoop and Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara. Not just this, the late writer also has co-written Saheb Biwi Gangster films with Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Sanjay Chauhan began his career as a journalist in Delhi before relocating to Mumbai after penning the 1990s crime drama Bhanwar for Sony television. Chouhan also wrote the dialogue for Sudhir Mishra’s acclaimed 2003 film Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, which is another one of his noteworthy accomplishments.