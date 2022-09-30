Grammy-winning rapper Coolio dies at 59

Grammy-winning rapper, producer and actor Coolio, best known for his 1995 hit Gangsta’s Paradise, has passed away at 59. The rapper’s long-time manager Jarel Posey confirmed the news that Coolio had died on Wednesday afternoon. Coolio was found at a friend’s house.

Coolio rose to prominence in the Los Angeles rap scene in the 90s, scoring his big break when he recorded the song Gangsta’s Paradise for the 1995 film Dangerous Minds, starring Michelle Pfeiffer. In 1996, Gangsta's Paradise was nominated for record of the year and best rap solo performance at the Grammy Awards, with Coolio winning the latter. — IANS