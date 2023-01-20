RIP, Gowers

ANI

Emmy award-winning director of American Idol: The Search for a Superstar and the original video for Bohemian Rhapsody, Bruce Gowers passed away aged 82 on January 15 at his Santa Monica home after suffering from an acute respiratory infection. Over the span of eight seasons from 2002 to 2011, Gowers directed 234 episodes of American Idol, earning him five Grammy nominations and one win for outstanding directing on a music, or comedy series in 2009.