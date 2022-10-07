Stand-up comedian Parag Kansara passes away

After the demise of ace comedian Raju Srivastava, stand-up comedian Parag Kansara, of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge fame, has passed away due to a heart attack. The comedian breathed his last on Wednesday, October 5. He was 51. The news of his demise was shared by comedian Sunil Pal. Sharing a video on Instagram, Sunil wrote, “Our fellow contestant in the Laughter Challenge, Kansara ji, is no longer with us.”

Sunil recalled his time with Kansara and said, “We used to laugh a lot with him. Parag bhaiya is no more in this world. A few days ago, Deepesh Bhan and Raju bhai passed away. One comedian after another is leaving us. What is this? Has the comic world caught the evil eye? I don’t know why people who make everyone laugh and their families are going through this… One by one, the pillars of comedy are moving away from us.”