ANI

Marty Krofft, co-producer of classic children’s series such as HR Pufnstuf and Land of the Lost, died Saturday afternoon in California. He was 86.

Krofft died of kidney failure in Los Angeles, surrounded by family and friends, according to his publicist, B Harlan Boll. The producer is most known for co-creating hit children’s television shows that spanned multiple generations in the 1970s with his brother, Sid Krofft.

Krofft and his brother created series such as The Bugaloos, Lidsville, Sigmund and the Sea Monsters, Pryor’s Place, Far Out Space Nuts, The Lost Saucer, The Krofft Supershow, Dr Shrinker, and Bigfoot & Wildboy. The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences honoured them with the Lifetime Achievement Emmy Award in 2018.