RIP, Nishi Singh

TV actress Nishi Singh, best known for her role in Qubool Hai, is no more. Confirming Nishi's demise, actor Karanvir Bohra took to his Instagram Story and wrote, "Sad to hear this news. #Omnamahshivay."
Nishi Singh, who acted in shows like Tenali Rama and Hitler Didi, died on Sunday, September 18, after a long illness that stretched for over three years. Nishi suffered three strokes of paralysis over the last few years and was battling the effects. Sanjay, her husband, who is a writer-actor by profession, had asked for financial help in September 2020 after Nishi suffered a paralytic attack in February 2019, and another one in February 2020.
