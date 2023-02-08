RIP, Rizvi

Controversial film producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi, whose hit film Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke (2001) blew the lid off the Bollywood-Mafia nexus, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai. Admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) for certain undisclosed ailments, Rizvi breathed his last while under treatment late on Monday.

In his early 70s, his mortal remains were taken to his native place in Uttar Pradesh for the funeral.

Rizvi had also produced other films such as Majboor Ladki (1991), Apaatkal (1993), Angarvaadi (1998), Undertrial (2007), Hello, Hum Lallan Bol Rahe Hain (2010), Qasam Se, Qasam Se, (2011), and Laden Aala Re Aala (2017).

However, he is widely known for the musical hit Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke starring Salman Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Preity Zinta. Nevertheless, the film, which shot him into big league, also made news for other unsavoury reasons. Shortly before its release, Rizvi and another financer Bharat Shah were arrested in December 2000 for allegedly diverting tainted underworld-linked money for the movie production. — IANS