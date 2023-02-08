RIP, Rizvi

Controversial film producer Nazim Hassan Rizvi, whose hit film Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke (2001) blew the lid off the Bollywood-Mafia nexus, passed away at a private hospital in Mumbai. Admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital (KDAH) for certain undisclosed ailments, Rizvi breathed his last while under treatment late on Monday.
In his early 70s, his mortal remains were taken to his native place in Uttar Pradesh for the funeral.
Rizvi had also produced other films such as Majboor Ladki (1991), Apaatkal (1993), Angarvaadi (1998), Undertrial (2007), Hello, Hum Lallan Bol Rahe Hain (2010), Qasam Se, Qasam Se, (2011), and Laden Aala Re Aala (2017).
However, he is widely known for the musical hit Chori Chori, Chupke Chupke starring Salman Khan, Rani Mukherjee and Preity Zinta. Nevertheless, the film, which shot him into big league, also made news for other unsavoury reasons. Shortly before its release, Rizvi and another financer Bharat Shah were arrested in December 2000 for allegedly diverting tainted underworld-linked money for the movie production. — IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Reserve Bank of India raises repo rate by 25 basis points
Reserve Bank projects GDP growth at 6.4 pc for 2023-24
Chinese spy balloons have targeted several countries, including India: Report
US officials have briefed its friends and allies including I...
Parents of student shot dead in US seek help in sending body back to Telangana
Akhil Sai Mahankali, 25, from Madhira town in Khammam distri...