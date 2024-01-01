RIP, Romanus

Actor Richard Romanus, who is known for his roles in The Sopranos and Mean Streets, passed away.
He was 80. He died December 23 in a hospital in Volos, Greece. No cause of death was given. Romanus was known for his tough-guy roles including Michael Longo in 1973's Mean Streets. In the Martin Scorsese-directed crime drama, Romanus played a loan shark who gets into a memorable confrontation with Johnny Civello (Robert De Niro).
