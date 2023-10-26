RIP, Roundtree

Richard Roundtree, the trailblazing Black actor who starred as the ultra-smooth private detective Shaft in several films beginning in the early 1970s, has died. He was 81. Roundtree, who was born in New Rochelle, New York, was considered as the ‘first Black action hero’ and became one of the leading actors in the ‘blaxploitation’ genre through his New York street smart John Shaft character in the Gordon Parks-directed film in 1971. At 28, it was Roundtree’s first feature film appearance after starting his career as a model.

Roundtree reprised his role in the 2000 Shaft film, a revival that starred Samuel L. Jackson. Both appeared again in the same roles in the 2019 film starring Jessie T. Usher.

Through his 50-year plus career, Roundtree appeared in a number of other notable films, including Earthquake, Man Friday with Peter O’Toole, Roots, Maniac Cop and What Men Want, starring Taraji P. Henson.

He also made a mark on television with roles in Magnum P.I., The Love Boat, Being Mary Jane and The Love Boat. In 1995, Roundtree received a lifetime achievement award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards. — AP

