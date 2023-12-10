IANS

Oscar-nominated actor Ryan O’Neal, who rose to prominence with TV show Peyton Place and became a top star of the 1970s in films, including Love Story, What’s Up, Doc?, Paper Moon and Barry Lyndon, died on Friday. He was 82.

Ryan was diagnosed with chronic leukaemia in 2001 and with prostate cancer in 2012. “Ryan was a very generous man, who was always there to help his loved ones for decade upon decade,” his son wrote on social media. “My dad was 82… I hope the first thing he brags about in heaven is how he sparred two rounds with Joe Frazier in 1966, on national TV, with Muhammad Ali doing the commentary, and went toe to toe with Smokin’ Joe,” he added.

In 1973, he ranked behind only Clint Eastwood in terms of box-office draw and ahead of stars like Steve McQueen, Burt Reynolds and Robert Redford. Love Story was the number one film of 1970, grossing $106 million in the US and Canada, and the sixth highest grossing film of all time at that point. Love Story was nominated for seven Academy Awards, with Ryan picking up a nomination for lead actor. Ryan returned for the adaptation of Segal’s sequel Oliver’s Story in 1978, co-starring with Candice Bergen. In his first film after Love Story, Blake Edwards’ 1971 Western The Wild Rovers, he was paired with William Holden. He then appeared in 1973’s The Thief Who Came to Dinner with Jacqueline Bisset.