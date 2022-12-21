RIP, Terry Hall

ANI

Lead singer of English ska band The Specials, Terry Hall has passed away at the age of 63, following an unspecified brief illness. The news of his demise was confirmed by the band on social media.

“Terry was a wonderful husband and father and one of the kindest, funniest, and most genuine of souls. His music and his performances encapsulated the very essence of life... the joy, the pain, the humour, the fight for justice, but mostly the love,” the band’s statement reads.

The Automatics, which later became The Specials, was founded in 1977. Hall joined the group in 1979, taking Tim Strickland’s place as the vocalist. Following their live tour support of the Clash, the 2 Tone Band gained notoriety. Singles like Gangsters and Ghost Town helped the group reach its height of fame in the early 1980s.

Hall is survived by his wife, Lindy Heymann, his son with Heymann, and two older sons with his ex-wife Jeanette Hall.