Rishina Kandhari praises her husband’s supportive nature

Actress Rishina Kandhari is known for working in TV shows such as Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev, Tenali Rama and Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai. She is currently part of the show Na Umar Ki Seema Ho. The actress was recently sporting a bikini during a family vacation in Goa.

Rishina said, “I consider myself an old soul and I’m way too Indian. I am also very shy in nature. But my husband Vishal keeps boosting my confidence. I was a very timid girl and whatever I am today is all because of his support, belief and trust in me. According to him, every woman should liberate her mind from the shackles of society and come out victorious in life and also the career.”

So, this time when Rishina went for a mini-vacation to Goa, she decided to opt to wear a bikini. She added, “We had gone to Goa for a short break from our hectic schedules, just to rejuvenate. My family is very supportive and they all liked my bikini look.”

Talking about wearing it on screen, she said, “TV shows are all about desi looks and saas-bahu dramas. They don’t need you to wear a bikini but if I am doing a web show or a film and they ask me to wear a bikini, I will definitely wear a classy one.” —IANS