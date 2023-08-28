Rising star: Nikhil Bhambri finds self-belief to be the key to success

Nikhil Bhambri, rising star in the Indian web series scene, has impressed the audience with his versatile roles and charismatic personality. Playing the mischievous Adhish in Puncch Beat and vengeful Jahaan Sardesai in Black Widows, Nikhil has shown his range and talent as an actor. But what makes him stand out from the crowd is his love, recognition, and gratitude for his fans, who have supported him throughout his journey.

Nikhil says, “Amidst challenges, self-belief is key. Focus on strengths, progress relentlessly; and don’t dwell on weaknesses. Stride forward, never back, despite the world’s pull. Dream expansively.” He is surely a star to watch out for in the future.