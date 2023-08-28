Rising star: Nikhil Bhambri finds self-belief to be the key to success

Nikhil Bhambri, rising star in the Indian web series scene, has impressed the audience with his versatile roles and charismatic personality. Playing the mischievous Adhish in Puncch Beat and vengeful Jahaan Sardesai in Black Widows, Nikhil has shown his range and talent as an actor. But what makes him stand out from the crowd is his love, recognition, and gratitude for his fans, who have supported him throughout his journey.
Nikhil says, “Amidst challenges, self-belief is key. Focus on strengths, progress relentlessly; and don’t dwell on weaknesses. Stride forward, never back, despite the world’s pull. Dream expansively.” He is surely a star to watch out for in the future.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Neeraj Chopra scripts history yet again, becomes first Indian to win gold medal in World Athletics Championships
Chopra has now become only the second Indian -- after legend...
PM Modi: Global framework must to ensure ethical use of AI, counter crypto threat
B20 MEET Says imbalance in supply of critical minerals, rare...
Lunar south pole blows hot, cold: 60°C difference in 8 cm
50°C on surface, -10°C under it
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra in Nuh
Nuh sealed, no entry without district ID card: Police