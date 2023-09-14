Rithvik Dhanjani on his first interactive film 'Lost and Found In Singapore'

MX Player recently launched the interactive film Lost and Found in Singapore starring Rithvik Dhanjani and Apoorva Arora, and invited viewers to become a part of the narrative.
About the concept, Rithvik said, “This is an interactive film and that’s the beauty of it. It is not a usual phenomenon in romantic comedy films that you get to choose your character. It is exciting for the audience to choose where Dhruv or Sitara will go and see what happens next. It’s an immersive experience. You will surely want to see both sides of the story.”
He added, “It’s very tricky for the writer Kanishka Singh Deo and director Harsh Dedhia to approach such a film, as they have to engage the audiences in both the stories. The team has done a fantastic job. You may choose any of the stories, but you will want to go back and know what is happening on the other side. The audience embarks on a journey with us, and I think that’s the beauty of it.”
