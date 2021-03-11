Robert De Niro to share screen with himself in gangster drama Wise Guys

Robert De Niro is set to offer double bonanza to his fans as he has taken the decision to star in a dual role in the upcoming gangster drama Wise Guys. The movie will be directed by veteran filmmaker Barry Levinson, who is known for Rain Man and Wag the Dog.

The film, intended to play in theatres, will be produced by Warner Bros. and will reunite De Niro and Levinson, who previously teamed on Wag the Dog, Sleeper, the HBO series The Wizard of Lies and What Just Happened. – IANS