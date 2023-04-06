 Robert De Niro to star in crime drama series Bobby Meritorious : The Tribune India

Robert De Niro to star in crime drama series Bobby Meritorious

Hollywood veteran Robert De Niro is set to feature in the upcoming drama series, Bobby Meritorious, for American streaming service Paramount+.



Reportedly, the show comes from writer Billy Ray, known for his work in series The Comey Rule as well as movies such as Tom Hanks-starrer Captain Phillips, Terminator: Dark Fate and Gemini Man. Bobby Meritorious is set in the US Attorney’s office for the Southern District of New York.

De Niro will also executive produce alongside Jane Rosenthal, Berry Welsh and Peter Gethers. The show will be produced by Paramount Television Studios.

Bobby Meritorious is the second project in the streaming space to be signed by the veteran actor. He is also attached to star in Netflix’s Zero Day.

De Niro will also be seen in Barry Levinson’s Wise Guys, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon and Tony Goldwyn’s Inappropriate Behavior.

