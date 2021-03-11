Robyn Griggs Wiley passes away

Robyn Griggs Wiley, who was best known for her roles in the soap operas such as Another World and One Life to Live, is no more. She was 49.

Her death was announced on her official Facebook page on Saturday. The post read, “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories…” Robyn was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Talking about her professional journey, Robyn Griggs Wiley played Stephanie Hobart in One Life to Live, debuting in April 1991 and lasting six episodes. After that, she was seen in Another World, where she played Maggie Cory for two years. She was born on April 30, 1973.