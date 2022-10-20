Rockabilly revivalist Robert Gordon passes away at 75

One of the rockabilly’s earliest revivalists and a familiar presence on the 1970s New York City punk rock scene, Robert Gordon passed away at 75 on Tuesday. No cause of death was cited, although his family recently launched a ‘GoFundMe’ campaign to assist his battle with acute myeloid leukaemia.

“Cleopatra Records would like to offer our deepest condolences to his family and friends. We liked working with Robert and will miss his powerful baritone voice and focused dedication to his music,” wrote label VP Matt Green. The label is releasing Hellafied, Gordon’s farewell album, on November 25. It reunites him with British guitarist Chris Spedding once more. Gordon, who was born on March 29, 1947, in Bethesda, Maryland, was an avid radio listener and record collector. They enjoyed the music of Eddie Cochran, Gene Vincent, and, of course, Elvis Presley.