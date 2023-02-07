Harry Styles wins Album of the Year Grammy; Beyonce triumphs

Harry Styles won Album of the Year at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, taking home the top honour on a night that Beyonce dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist. Styles took home three awards.

Beyonce won her 32nd award, breaking a 26-year-old record. “I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the superstar said after her historic win as her husband Jay-Z stood and applauded her. The singer thanked her late uncle, her parents, Jay-Z and her children for supporting her. Beyonce won for Best R&B Song for Cuff It, dance-electric music recording for Break My Soul, traditional R&B performance for Plastic Off the Sofa and dance-electric album for Renaissance, which is also nominated for album of the year.

Lizzo won Record of the Year for About Damn Time, delivering a rousing speech that brought many in the audience, including Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Adele, to their feet.

Jazz singer Samara Joy won Best New Artist. The New Yorker was virtually in tears when she collected the award and noted that her little brother was her date.

Veteran singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt shrugged off big-name rivals like Adele, Taylor Swift and Beyonce to win the Song of the Year award. “I’m so surprised. I don’t know what to say,” a visibly stunned Raitt said, adding that the song Just Like That explores organ donation. It capped a night when Raitt won two other Grammys — for Best Americana Performance and Best American Roots Song. Styles won the main telecast’s first award for best pop vocal album for Harry’s House. Sam Smith and Kim Petras won Best Pop Duo-group performance for their song Unholy.

During the in memoriam segment, the Grammys recognized the lives of Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff and Christine McVie with several star-studded performers paying them homage.

Kendrick Lamar won sixth career trophy for Best Rap Performance for The Heart Part 5 and also won Best Rap Album for his studio offering, Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers.

Viola Davis emerged from Sunday’s show an EGOT — a term for those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — after her win for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording. The actor gave an emotional speech and emphatically said “I just EGOT” after she marched on stage to collect her award.

—AP

All Too Well for Taylor Swift

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift won Best Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film at the recent Grammy Awards. Swift beat out work from Adele, BTS, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, and Kendrick Lamar. The video of All Too Well: The Short Film has been directed by Swift.

Camila Cabello raises temperature

Camilla Cabello raised the temperatures on the Grammy red carpet as she turned up wearing a rosette gown! The stunning gown has a beautiful pearl-beaded bra top that is enhanced with a pair of white rosettes coupled with a floor-length black skirt with a thigh-baring split.

Viola gets EGOT status

Viola Davis has achieved the elite EGOT status at the Grammys after she won the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording award for her memoir Finding Me. She has become the 18th person to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

Adele gets emotional

Adele got emotional as she accepted the Grammy for her song Easy On Me. Dwayne Johnson announced her name as the winner and said, “Get up here best friend, Adele!” Adele dedicated the award to her son Angelo and even remembered her boyfriend Rich Paul’s words - “‘Don’t cry, if you win anything, don’t cry’ and here I am crying.” —ANI & IANS

Cardi B stuns in Gaurav Gupta outfit

Cardi B looked like a vision to behold as she arrived wearing Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s surreal, sculpture-like couture in electric blue! The stunning gown featured pleated structural features that ebbed and flowed from her shoulders, over her waist and all the way to the top of her head. The unique dress also featured a sleek skirt. —ANI