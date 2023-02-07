 Harry Styles wins Album of the Year Grammy; Beyonce triumphs : The Tribune India

Harry Styles wins Album of the Year Grammy; Beyonce triumphs

Harry Styles wins Album of the Year Grammy; Beyonce triumphs


Harry Styles won Album of the Year at Sunday’s Grammy Awards, taking home the top honour on a night that Beyonce dominated and became the ceremony’s most decorated artist. Styles took home three awards.

Beyonce won her 32nd award, breaking a 26-year-old record. “I’m trying not to be too emotional,” the superstar said after her historic win as her husband Jay-Z stood and applauded her. The singer thanked her late uncle, her parents, Jay-Z and her children for supporting her. Beyonce won for Best R&B Song for Cuff It, dance-electric music recording for Break My Soul, traditional R&B performance for Plastic Off the Sofa and dance-electric album for Renaissance, which is also nominated for album of the year.

Lizzo won Record of the Year for About Damn Time, delivering a rousing speech that brought many in the audience, including Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Adele, to their feet.

Jazz singer Samara Joy won Best New Artist. The New Yorker was virtually in tears when she collected the award and noted that her little brother was her date.

Veteran singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt shrugged off big-name rivals like Adele, Taylor Swift and Beyonce to win the Song of the Year award. “I’m so surprised. I don’t know what to say,” a visibly stunned Raitt said, adding that the song Just Like That explores organ donation. It capped a night when Raitt won two other Grammys — for Best Americana Performance and Best American Roots Song. Styles won the main telecast’s first award for best pop vocal album for Harry’s House. Sam Smith and Kim Petras won Best Pop Duo-group performance for their song Unholy.

During the in memoriam segment, the Grammys recognized the lives of Loretta Lynn, Migos rapper Takeoff and Christine McVie with several star-studded performers paying them homage.

Kendrick Lamar won sixth career trophy for Best Rap Performance for The Heart Part 5 and also won Best Rap Album for his studio offering, Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers.

Viola Davis emerged from Sunday’s show an EGOT — a term for those who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — after her win for best audio book, narration and storytelling recording. The actor gave an emotional speech and emphatically said “I just EGOT” after she marched on stage to collect her award.

—AP

All Too Well for Taylor Swift

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift won Best Music Video for All Too Well: The Short Film at the recent Grammy Awards. Swift beat out work from Adele, BTS, Doja Cat, Harry Styles, and Kendrick Lamar. The video of All Too Well: The Short Film has been directed by Swift.

Camila Cabello raises temperature

Camilla Cabello raised the temperatures on the Grammy red carpet as she turned up wearing a rosette gown! The stunning gown has a beautiful pearl-beaded bra top that is enhanced with a pair of white rosettes coupled with a floor-length black skirt with a thigh-baring split.

Viola gets EGOT status

Viola Davis has achieved the elite EGOT status at the Grammys after she won the best audiobook, narration and storytelling recording award for her memoir Finding Me. She has become the 18th person to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award.

Adele gets emotional

Adele got emotional as she accepted the Grammy for her song Easy On Me. Dwayne Johnson announced her name as the winner and said, “Get up here best friend, Adele!” Adele dedicated the award to her son Angelo and even remembered her boyfriend Rich Paul’s words - “‘Don’t cry, if you win anything, don’t cry’ and here I am crying.” —ANI & IANS

Cardi B stuns in Gaurav Gupta outfit

Cardi B looked like a vision to behold as she arrived wearing Indian designer Gaurav Gupta’s surreal, sculpture-like couture in electric blue! The stunning gown featured pleated structural features that ebbed and flowed from her shoulders, over her waist and all the way to the top of her head. The unique dress also featured a sleek skirt. —ANI

And the winners are…

1. Record of the Year: Lizzo (About Damn Time)

2. Album Of The Year: Harry Styles (Harry’s House)

3. Song of the Year: Bonnie Raitt (Just Like That)

4. Best Pop Solo Performance: Adele (Easy On Me)

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
World

Turkey earthquake: Days ago, ‘researcher’ predicted powerful temblor will hit region; his old tweet is viral now

2
Punjab

Patiala MP Preneet Kaur hits back at Congress as she replies to show-cause notice

3
Nation

Days after his 'burial', Maharashtra man responds to friend's video call

4
Punjab

Former Punjab minister Sadhu Singh Dharamsot arrested in disproportionate assets case

5
Nation

Naval version of Light Combat Aircraft successfully lands on INS Vikrant; see video

6
Nation

AAP to move Supreme Court after Delhi MC House adjourned without electing mayor

7
Punjab

Four new sainik schools in partnership with civilian organisations approved for region

8
Nation

Govt reaches out to Opposition to end Parliament logjam over Adani issue, both Houses may start functioning from Tuesday

9
Nation

PM Modi will do his best to avert discussion on Adani issue in Parliament: Rahul Gandhi

10
Nation

Viral video: Men dance with rifles while drinking in the middle of elevated road in UP's Ghaziabad

Don't Miss

View All
50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies
Nation

50% upsurge in students flying abroad for studies

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks
Sports

Don’t get a haircut: When Pervez Musharraf praised Dhoni’s long locks

Part of road in Canada to be named Komagata Maru Way
Diaspora

Part of road in Canada to be named 'Komagata Maru Way'

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla
Himachal

Locals, environmentalists concerned over depleting snow cover, rising temperatures in Shimla

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days
Punjab

Weatherman predicts rise in night temperatures over Punjab and Haryana in coming days

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in 12 days!
Chandigarh

Owner of stolen scooter gets 9 challans in Chandigarh in 12 days!

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village
Haryana

Mining mafia tries to mow down DSP in Karnal village

Gurdaspur farmer buys Sidhu Moosewala’s favourite HMT 5911 tractor; comes to meet late singer’s father
Trending

Inspired by Sidhu Moosewala, Gurdaspur farmer buys HMT 5911 tractor; drives it to Mansa to meet late singer's father

Top News

Victoria Gowri takes oath as additional judge of Madras High Court as Supreme Court dismisses plea against her

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking oath as Madras High Court judge

She is administered the oath of office on Tuesday morning

Opposition wants Parliament to function but Modi govt afraid: Congress on logjam over Adani issue

Adani row: Most opposition parties agree to participate in parliamentary proceedings

AAP and Bharat Rashtra Samithi, however, say no to discussio...

Parliament adjourned till noon after opposition disrupts proceedings on Adani issue

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm amid opposition uproar over Adani issue

Soon after the House meets at noon after the first adjournme...

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

Gurujas Kaur Khalsa wins Grammy Award for her chants in ‘Mystic Mirror’; album has shabad from Guru Granth Sahib

The three artistes -- Adam Berry, Gurujas and Harijiwan -- a...

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

A man who was in the court to attend a hearing attacked alle...


Cities

View All

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Anti-gangster team busts arms smugglers’ gang, 3 arrested

Traffic trouble on Fatehgarh Churian road irks residents

Encroachments removed

Teachers protest govt move to lower retirement age

Congress accuses Centre of favouring business groups

BKU Dakonda heads for split

BKU Dakonda heads for split

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Panel’s clean chit to Carmel

Food in CITCO’s banquet halls, restaurants gets dearer

Of self-styled pastors & false promises

Agenda copies not given prior to key meets, councillors cry foul

Car RC cancelled over misuse of Aadhaar card

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

Youth arrested for killing paralysed father in Delhi

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

CM leaves event midway, bizmen feel disappointed

Eyeing LS poll next year, BJP holds dist meet

Illicit liquor, lahan seized during raid

Congress protests over Adani-Hindenburg row

Labourers, tractor drivers back in business at sand mining sites in Nawanshahr district

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

Man injured in firing at Ludhiana court

Vigilance seeks info on ‘shady’ deals of previous Ludhiana Improvement Trust regime

Interlocking tiles fixed in wrong manner in Ludhiana

BEd exams: Students protest in Ludhiana against college for not issuing roll numbers

Carcass utilisation plant in Ludhiana lying non-operational

3 members of gang nabbed with ~8.4L in fake currency

3 members of gang nabbed with Rs 8.4L in fake currency

Panchayats to help police eradicate drug menace

Now, all dist sign boards to have info in Punjabi

Sports day at PLW school

Congress holds protest outside Sirhind SBI