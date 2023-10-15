Rocking in white!: From Vijay Varma to Ranveer Singh, here are Bollywood actors who shine in striking white outfits

White, often considered one of the most classic and timeless colours, holds a special place in the world of fashion. While it may not always steal the spotlight from trendy pastel hues, white outfits have an enduring charm that never goes out of style. Whether it’s for airport appearances, glamorous dinners or red carpet events, Bollywood celebs have often donned white and how!

Vibrant personality

Mohit Raina

Mohit Raina, a versatile actor, is not only known for his exceptional acting skills but also for his impeccable style. His fashion sense perfectly complements his vibrant personality. Whether he’s donning a sharp white suit or a laid-back white shirt, he effortlessly showcases the timeless allure of simplicity in fashion, exuding elegance and sophistication.

Strong statement

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma’s fashion choices are a testament to his eclectic style. His white outfits blend traditional and contemporary elements, making a strong statement. His love for white attire showcases his versatility and creativity.

Relaxed and refined

Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra’s charm extends to his choice of white outfits. He effortlessly transitions from casual white tees to dapper white suits, proving that white can be both relaxed and refined.

Exuding confidence

Ranveer Singh

Actor Ranveer Singh is renowned for his quintessential dressing sense and he rocks in white outfits while exuding confidence.

Being versatile

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana’s fashion sense is a blend of contemporary and classic, and his white outfits reflect this perfectly. Whether it’s a traditional kurta or a modern white jacket, he effortlessly demonstrates the versatility of white in different settings.

