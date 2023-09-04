Rockstar Jimmy Buffett dies at 76

IANS

Singer-songwriter Jimmy Buffett, whose music was often called ‘island escapism’, has died at the age of 76 due to skin cancer.

Buffett died on September 1. The rockstar’s death was confirmed through a statement on his official website: “Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many.”

The musician combined elements of folk rock, country, reggae, rock’n roll and world music to create a somewhat happy-go-lucky sound, which became his signature style.

Over the course of a 50-year career, Buffett collected just one top-10 pop hit, Margaritaville, an escapist tropical island vacation themed song, which inscribed visions of drinking tequila on the hot sands of a beach, somewhere in the tropics. The song at the time of its release hit No. 8.

Celebrities have offered their condolences and tributes to the late singer including Elton John, Andy Cohen, John Stamos and Paul McCartney.

Elton John, who had worked with Buffett wrote in his Instagram stories, “Jimmy Buffet was a unique and treasured entertainer. His fans adored him and he never let them down. This is the saddest of news, a lovely man gone way too soon. Condolences to Jane and the family from David and me.”

Paul McCartney, shared a picture of the two on his X (formerly called Twitter) and wrote a lengthy message. He wrote: “It seems that so many wonderful people are leaving this world, and now Jimmy Buffett is one of them. I’ve known Jimmy for some time and found him to be one of the kindest and most generous people.

“I remember once on holiday when I had forgotten to bring my guitar and was itching to play. He said he would get me one of his, but I said, ‘I’m left-handed’. So, Jimmy had his roadie restring one of his guitars which he loaned me for the duration of the holiday.” Andy Cohen wrote on his X: “The king of cool…Paradise was wherever Jimmy Buffett was.”

