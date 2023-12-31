Rocky Randhawa on sets!

Since Zee TV’s show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye went on-air, Arjit Taneja has been entertaining the audience with his amazing performance as Virat and getting a lot of appreciation for his flamboyant ‘Delhi boy’ look. Although Arjit was born and brought up in Delhi, this is the first time he is playing the role of a swaggy Delhi boy on television. In the show, Arjit is donning stylish, vibrant shirts with buttons left open, revealing his chiselled physique and form-fitting blazers with chic accessories, making his co-actors call him Rocky Randhawa from the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!

Arjit Taneja says, “I’m thrilled with the positive response our show is receiving. Growing up as a Punjabi boy in Delhi, this is the first time I’m portraying a similar character on screen. I’ve always been eager to explore diverse roles and an integral part of it is to get the look right. Credit goes to the creative team for crafting my look in the show, which fans and viewers are enjoying. Interestingly, my co-actors have noticed my resemblance with Rocky Randhawa and they often playfully call me Rocky on sets. While Rocky was more West Delhi, Virat is North Delhi and it takes a discerning eye to tell the difference … but the comparison to this immensely popular character is only too flattering for me to object.”