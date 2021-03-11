Rohanpreet Singh loses diamond ring, iphone

Singer Neha Kakkar’s husband Rohanpreet Singh lost his personal belongings, including a diamond ring, an iPhone and cash from his hotel room in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh.

The singer is yet to release an official statement about the same but the probe is underway. Reportedly, the police is currently investigating the robbery case.

In a statement, Mandi Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri said, “Personal belongings, including cash, iPhone, smartwatch, and a diamond ring of Punjabi singer Rohanpreet Singh were stolen from a hotel in Mandi where he was staying. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.”

On May 14, Rohanpreet had found his valuables missing from his room which he had kept on his side table. He soon informed the hotel management and filed a police complaint.