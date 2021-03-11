Rohanpreet Singh wishes his ‘Goddess’ Neha Kakkar in a special post

Neha Kakkar turned 34 on Monday (June 6). To mark the special occasion, her husband Rohanpreet Singh wished her with a mushy post on social media. Rohanpreet posted a picture on Instagram, which seems to be from IIFA 2022.
He also wrote, “Hey my love I can’t tell you how beautiful you are in and out! I want you to stay happy and healthy…”
