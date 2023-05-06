Rohit Bose Roy will join Khatron Ke Khiladi S13

The stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi makes a comeback with its 13th edition. Joining the line-up of contestants is actor Rohit Bose Roy, who is all geared up for the ultimate adventure.

He says, “I have always been drawn to adventure, and as I prepare to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi, I am eager to experience the exhilarating sense of freedom that comes with conquering my fears. It’s going to be a challenging ride. I firmly believe that one must possess a fearless attitude and be willing to take risks to achieve greatness.”