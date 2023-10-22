Rohit Shetty’s maiden series Indian Police Force to premiere in January

Prime Video on Saturday announced that filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s much-anticipated series Indian Police Force would premiere globally on January 19.
The seven-part action series marks Shetty’s foray into OTT space. Billed as a homage to the “relentless commitment of Indian police officers”, the show is created by Shetty, who also serves as the director along with Sushwanth Prakash.
It features Sidharth Malhotra as a cop, along with Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Shweta Tiwari, Nikitin Dheer, Rituraj Singh and Lalit Parimoo in pivotal roles.
“I am very proud of my cast and crew who devotedly worked together to present this action series that pays an ode to the valour, sacrifice and courage of our Indian Police officers. I am delighted to collaborate with Prime Video for my first digital venture that promises to deliver an exhilarating entertainment to audiences worldwide,” the filmmaker said.
