Rohitashv Gour relishes Indori khopra patties

IANS

Rohitashv Gour, who is best known for sitcom Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, shared about the culinary experience he relished in his recent visit to Indore with his co-star Shubhangi Atre.

On the World Food Day, Rohitashv said, “Participating in the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Indore alongside my co-star Shubhangi was a culinary journey. Shubhangi, a proud Indore native, introduced me to various local delicacies.”

“Among them, the Indori khopra patties stood out — an exquisite combination of crispy potato patties generously filled with a mix of spicy, tangy coconut, aromatic herbs, and dried fruits. Each bite was a revelation, turning my perception of coconut from sweet to savoury and adding an extra layer of enjoyment to this unique culinary experience,” he added.

In the current track of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain track, Anita (Vidisha Srivastava) is jolted awake by a harrowing dream, discovering that her beloved grooming class has shut. Simultaneously, Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv) experiences a troubling dream, witnessing his shop being auctioned.

The following day, both receive the disturbing news that they are burdened with Rs 10 lakh loan from the bank, plunging them into distress. As the weight of their financial troubles gets to them, a glimmer of hope emerges with the announcement of a dandiya competition in the modern colony. Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain airs on &TV.