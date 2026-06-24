rom FIFA fanwear to boardroom basics, how athleisure is redefining power dressing

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Fashion designer Narendra Kumar believes athleisure is now firmly embedded in mainstream fashion. The transformation is particularly visible among Gen Z consumers, who are reshaping traditional dress codes through trends such as Blokecore — a football-inspired aesthetic built around vintage jerseys, relaxed denim, retro trainers and effortless layering.

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According to Kumar, the shift has been years in the making. "Young consumers today are looking for premium basics rather than flashy fashion. Lightweight sportswear garments, technical fabrics and elevated essentials have become an important part of everyday wardrobes," he says.

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While athleisure gained momentum globally in the early 2000s, in India it came into focus around 2017. The pandemic and the rise of hybrid work further accelerated demand for comfort-first dressing.

A major driver behind this growth has been the rise of sports and fitness culture in urban India. "Padel courts, basketball courts and tennis clubs are becoming part of residential communities, while running groups and wellness-focused social circles continue to," Kumar explains.

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The traditional divide between formalwear and casualwear is also steadily disappearing. Premium joggers paired with structured blazers, performance polos in hybrid workplaces and sophisticated sneakers replacing formal shoes are becoming common sights in modern offices. "Comfort has become a key lifestyle priority, and athleisure addresses that need perfectly," says Kumar.

The trend has also expanded into mainstream womenswear. Oversized football jerseys styled with skirts or denim, sneakers paired with dresses and streetwear-inspired layering have become fashion staples. As Kumar notes, "Street style today is all about oversized silhouettes, sneakers, Korean-inspired denims and mix-and-match pieces that reflect individuality."

For activewear entrepreneurs, the category's growth reflects a broader cultural shift. Naina Jain, founder of NUE Activewear, believes athleisure has moved well beyond being a passing trend. "As someone building a women-focused activewear brand in India, I believe athleisure is no longer just a fashion trend — it has become a lifestyle category. Women today want outfits that can take them from a Pilates class to a coffee meeting, from travel days to casual work settings, without needing a complete outfit change," she says.

Global sporting events such as FIFA continue to bring visibility to the category. Sports-inspired collections launched around major tournaments popularise sports-led fashion. However, Jain believes the category's growth is no longer dependent on sporting events alone. "The biggest driver today is the broader shift towards wellness and active lifestyles," she points out. "In India, we're still at a relatively early stage compared to global markets, which makes the opportunity even larger. The brands that will win are the ones that create products that genuinely perform, feel comfortable and fit into everyday life — not just those that capitalise on a sporting moment."

As sports culture, wellness and fashion continue to converge, athleisure is no longer simply a category of clothing. In a world shaped by FIFA fandom, and evolving workplace norms, it is fast emerging as India's new language of modern power dressing.

Game day, style edition

• Donning your team’s jersey is the laziest way to go.

• Complete the outfit with classic white sneakers or retro trainers.

• Layer with a lightweight bomber jacket, denim jacket or zip-up hoodie.

• Add to the look with team scarves, caps, sporty socks or a crossbody bag.

• Mix athletic pieces with tailored trousers or skirts for a polished athleisure vibe.

• Choose breathable fabrics and relaxed silhouettes for long match hours.