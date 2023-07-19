Romiit Raaj talks about his ambition

Romiit Raaj says he was inspired by two stalwarts of the Hindi film industry.

“Amitabh Bachchan and Shammi Kapoor inspired me to become an actor,” says the actor, known for TV shows like Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Ghar Ki Lakshmi Betiyann, Maayka, Khichdi, Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala, and Yashomati Maiyaa Ke Nandlala, among others. He adds, “In the last 21 years, I have always reached 15 minutes before my call time on the sets. I am never late, always well-behaved, and follow the instructions of my director.”

