In Amritsar, actor Sonu Sood says there are so many stories to showcase from Punjab

Neha Saini

Amritsar has a special place in Sonu Sood’s heart, as the actor confessed during his visit to the holy city on Tuesday. The reason he decided to begin the shooting schedule of his upcoming film, Fateh, from Amritsar is, “Shooting films here is very difficult, especially for a foodie like me, who has to fight the cravings for gur ka halwa and crispy kulchas. But it’s a city of culture, city of spirituality and warmth,” said that actor, who was in city to attend an event by FICCI FLO, Amritsar Chapter.

Fateh, an action thriller starring Sonu and Jacqueline Fernandez, is based on cyber-crime. Directed by Vaibhav Mishra, the film is Sonu’s first project as protagonist in a while. He has also written the film. “It’s a film rooted in reality, and inspired by real-life incidents that happened to us, with my foundation. Through the years, we have got at least 250-300 FIRs registered through my Foundation, where people were subjected to fraud using our name. So, I researched a lot on the subject and came up with this story, which is so close to my heart.”

His humanitarian activities aside, Sonu is also focused on creating good cinema, for Punjab. “There is so much that needs to be highlighted and we have so many stories to tell from Punjab. I always try to work on a good script and waiting for someone to bring me a good script from Punjabi film industry. So I decided to bring Fateh to Punjab,” the actor shared.