Roshan Kapoor bids farewell to Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2

Roshan Kapoor, who is currently seen in the show Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2, says that he was shocked when he got to know that the current season is coming to an end. He adds that the third season of the show will have entirely different characters and cast.

Bade Acche Lagte Hai Season 2 will always be special for the actor. He says, “It was a turning point for me. I am grateful to Ekta ma’am for giving me this opportunity. It has been an honour to work with Hiten Tejwani, Ranndeep R Rai, Niti Taylor, and so many other senior actors. I got to learn so much from them. I always see our pictures and reels, and it makes me miss them. I hope I get to work with this unit again. This show has given me an immense amount of love and fame.”

Talking about future plans, he says, “Right now, I am searching for a show where I can play the lead. I think I’m ready for that. I want to do a role that is challenging so that I can give my best. ”