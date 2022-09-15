Roy Kapur Films to bring internationally acclaimed Last Film Show to Indian cinemas

Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Roy Kapur Films is all set to bring Last Film Show (Chhello Show), Pan Nalin’s poignant ode to celluloid dreams, back home to audiences in India.

The Gujarati-language coming-of-age drama has captured the hearts of critics and audiences across the world and will now release in theatres in Gujarat and on select screens across the country on October 14. Last Film Show had its world premiere as the opening film at Robert DeNiro’s Tribeca Film Festival and has won multiple awards across various international film festivals, including the Golden Spike at the 66th Valladolid Film Festival in Spain, where it also enjoyed commercial success during its theatrical run.