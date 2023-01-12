RRR wins Golden Globe for best song for Naatu Naatu, loses best picture-non English trophy

Naatu Naatu, the irrepressible, fun number from the blockbuster RRR, danced its way to a Golden Globe as the ‘best original song-motion picture’ — and to Indian showbiz history — at a star spangled awards ceremony in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

MM Keeravaani

The song, which beat the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna and Lady Gaga, to win the coveted award is the first time that an Indian production has won a Golden Globe.

RRR had also been nominated in the ‘best picture-non English’ category and lost out to Argentina’s historical drama Argentina, 1985. But there was compensation aplenty.

“And the Globe goes to Naatu Naatu RRR,” actor Jenna Ortega announced on stage to loud cheers from the RRR team.

The track has been composed by veteran music director MM Keeravaani and voiced by singers Kala Bhairava and Rahul Sipligunj.

Naatu Naatu, filmed on Ram Charan and Jr NTR, roughly translates to dance like no one’s watching in Telugu. Choreographed by Prem Rakshith, it has legions of followers still trying to master its steps.

Naatu Naatu was nominated alongside Taylor Swift’s Carolina from Where The Crawdads Sing, Ciao Papa from Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, Lady Gaga’s Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick and Rihanna’s Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. —PTI

I am very much overwhelmed: MM Keeravaani

The song’s music composer MM Keeravaani, who accepted the trophy on behalf of the team, got emotional during his speech. He said, “Thank you very much HFPA for this prestigious award, the Golden Globe. I am very much overwhelmed by this great moment happening and I am very happy to share this excitement with my wife. It’s been an age-old practice to say that this award belongs to someone else, not me. So, I was planning to not say those words when I get an award like this. But I am sorry to say that I am going to repeat that tradition because I mean my words.”

Keeravani thanked Rajamouli, the film’s lead stars Ram Charan and Jr NTR, as well as the song’s lyricist, co-composers, programmers and scene animator “This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie SS Rajamouli for his constant trust in my work and support. Mr Prem Rakshit, who animated the Naatu Naatu song and without him this would not have happened. Kala Bhairava, who had given wonderful arrangements for the song and Mr Chandrabose for his wonderful words as a lyricist. Mr Rahul Sipligunj along with Kaala Bhairava, who rendered the song with high energy. NT Ramarao and Ram Charan, who danced with full stamina for the song. Thank you all,” said Keeravaani.

The song composer was continuing with his acceptance speech when he was played offstage as his time got over. ANI

‘It was a beautiful torture’: Ram Charan

When Ram Charan was asked if he would like to be a Marvel superhero, the RRR hero responded at once, “Absolutely. Why not?” And when he was asked about his favourite Marvel superhero, he said without thinking much, “Tony Stark.” He was referring to the character Robert Downey Jr plays in the Iron Man franchise. “Or maybe Captain America, why not?” Ram Charan added as an afterthought. “We have some amazing superheroes in India too,” he pointed out. “How about you invite one of our heroes over here?” Talking specifically about Naatu Naatu, he said: “My knees still wobble talking about it today. It was a beautiful torture and look where it has got us.” IANS

SS Rajamouli “speechless”

(L-R) Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan

After the historic win, Rajamouli took to Twitter and thanked everyone for showering abundant love on RRR team. He wrote, “SPEECHLESS… Music truly knows no boundaries. Congratulations & thank you PEDDANNA for giving me #NaatuNaatu. This one is special. I thank each and every fan across the globe for shaking their leg and making it popular ever since the release of #GoldenGlobes.” —ANI

This award belongs to, in order of priority, my brother and director of the movie, SS Rajamouli, for his constant trust in my work and support.—MM Keeravaani

Eddie takes a dig at Will Smith

Eddie Murphy said, “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow... It’s very simple, just do these three things: pay your taxes, mind your business and keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out of your f****** mouth!” ANI

Naatu Naatu’s Zelenskyy connection

Many may not be aware that RRR’s Naatu Naatu song, which won a Golden Globe trophy, has a special Ukrainian connection.

Yes, you read it right. Naatu Naatu was shot in August 2021 in Ukraine and that too outside Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s official residence. ANI

Was Rihanna being gracious?

Did pop icon-turned-makeup mogul Rihanna, who was also in the race for the Golden Globes Best Original Song trophy for her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever anthem Lift Me Up, stop by at the RRR table or just sweep by, ignoring the eventual winners? Did she congratulate the winners? IANS

The list of winners

Hollywood gathered for the first major awards show of the season

Austin Butler

MOVIES

Best picture (drama): The Fabelmans

Best picture (musical or comedy): The Banshees of Inisherin

animated film: Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Best picture (non-English language): Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

Best actress (drama): Cate Blanchett, Tar

Best actor (drama): Austin Butler, Elvis

Best actress (musical or comedy): Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best actor (musical or comedy): Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Best director: Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Best original song: RRR, Naatu Naatu, Kala Bhairava, M.M. Keeravani, Rahul Sipligunj

TELEVISION

Best drama series: House of the Dragon

Best musical or comedy series: Abbott Elementary

Best limited series, anthology series or TV movie: The White Lotus

Best actress (drama): Zendaya, Euphoria

Best actor (drama): Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Best actress (musical or comedy): Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Best actor (musical or comedy): Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

—Reuters