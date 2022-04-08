Jr NTR on the possibility of a sequel to the hit film

PTI

There needs to be a conclusion to this story too South Indian star Jr NTR has said there should be a sequel to SS Rajamouli’s blockbuster RRR, much on the lines of the filmmaker’s hit franchise Baahubali.

Rajamouli’s latest period action drama, featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, has so far reportedly minted Rs 1000 crore at the global box office.

This is the filmmaker’s third consecutive blockbuster after Baahubali: The Beginning and its sequel, Baahubali: The Conclusion. During a special event to celebrate the film’s success on Wednesday, Jr NTR said fans’ demand for a sequel is fair.

“I’m pretty sure that if he doesn’t make (a sequel), you’re going to kill him for sure. He needs to make RRR 2, there needs to be a conclusion to this also! I was speaking to a journalist and I don’t know how but I said the RRR franchise. So, hopefully it becomes true. He should make RRR 2,” the actor said.

Rajamouli said both his leading stars got out of the RRR headspace pretty quickly, while he is still trying to “cool off from the heat which the movie generated”.

“Let it cool down. Of course, for me it would be a great pleasure, not because of what it’ll do at the box office, but because I will have more time to spend with my brothers. That’ll be more exciting for me. But let time unravel what we have,” he added.—