Rubina Dilaik visits a temple in Himachal Pradesh

Rubina Dilaik shared a glimpse of her hometown in Himachal Pradesh. She recently went home for her sister Jyotika Shukla’s wedding. From playing cards to exploring the streets of her village, she has shared a series of pictures.
Rubina shared pictures from her visit to the temple with the caption “Jai Mata Di”. In one of the videos, she talked about the cold weather. On the peronal front, Rubina met her husband, Abhinav Shukla through a mutual friend. The couple tied the knot on June 21, 2018.
