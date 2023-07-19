Ruhi Chaturvedi bids farewell to KKK 13

While each participant gave their all, it was Ruhi Chaturvedi, who faced an early exit as the first contestant to be eliminated from the thrilling adventure of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.

Ruhi’s got her wish of performing a helicopter-related stunt. This stunt marked host Rohit Shetty’s entry on the show and had contestants clinging to a cargo bag tied to the chopper by a rope.

Unfortunately, Ruhi lost her grip on the bag and plunged into the body of water below the chopper. Her mettle was tested in another stunt that required her and Anjum Fakih to strike a balance on a two-story see-saw glass tunnel while Ruhi handed the flags to Anjum.

She lived her dream of pulling off an action movie stunt by having her car topple over a trolley. In the last stunt of the episode, Ruhi confronted her fear of reptiles and snakes as she was tasked with escaping a coffin by unlocking herself with keys placed in boxes filled with phobia-inducing creatures.

Bidding farewell to Khatron Ke Khiladi 13, Ruhi says, “Even if my Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 journey was short, it was worth it. I learnt a lot about myself and how to train my mind in the face of fears. I’m going to treasure these lessons for life. It was a pleasure to have spent time with some of the kindest and nicest people in Cape Town. Some of the contestants on the show are now my friends. Everyone was competitive, and they handled their fears in a commendable way. I’m grateful for the viewers and contestants who’ve rooted for me. A huge shout-out to Rohit sir for encouraging us all to fulfil our potential.”