Ruma Sharma talks about her role in Honey Trap Squad and her upcoming projects

What is so special about your role in Honey Trap Squad?

In real life, I am the same person as the character I am essaying — cute and bubbly. I am passionate about work and my character, Bebo Kapoor, is also like that. Whatever target she is given, she achieves it with great passion.

How excited were you to shoot for the show?

This is my first web show, and it’s a thriller. I am really thankful to the makers for choosing me.

How was the experience of shooting with your co-stars?

Everyone was very good, and it was so much fun to shoot. It didn’t feel like we were acting; it felt like we were chilling on the sets! Every co-actor was very supportive and cooperative.

Please share any interesting incidents from the sets?

When my character’s name was being decided, the song Bebo Main Bebo was playing in the background and I started grooving to that. The director immediately decided to keep my character’s name as Bebo Kapoor!

What kind of web series would you like to do in the future?

I am an NSD student, so we are taught that playing every character is very important. I haven’t really thought of specific roles. I would like to explore every role that comes my way although horror is my favourite.

Are there any other projects that you’re working on?

Two projects are in the pipeline — one music video and a web series. Hopefully, these will be released soon.