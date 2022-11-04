Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani to tie the knot in Chandigarh?

Although they are yet to accept their relationship status in public, it is believed that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani will get married in December this year. The latest buzz around the couple suggests that the ‘soon-to-get-married’ lovebirds are busy scouting wedding venues. Reportedly, they have contacted Chandigarh’s The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa & Resorts. It was the same location where Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa got hitched. The source says, “Kiara and Sidharth also gave a thought on changing the destination to Goa, but considering Sidharth’s Punjabi family the plan of tying the knot in Goa was dropped.” — TMS
