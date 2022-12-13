Rumour mill

Rumours are rife that Balika Vadhu 2 co-stars Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai have been dating each other for three months now. Both have been spotted together at the same gym.
But now both have broken their silence on the dating rumours. While Randeep has called Shivangi one of her few good friends in and outside the industry, Shivangi is clueless about the same. Previously, she was linked to her co-actor Mohsin Khan during the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She was last spotted on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 12.
