Rupali Ganguly to collaborate with Sajan Agarwal

Rupali Ganguly has become viewers’ favourite, thanks to her titular role in the show Anupamaa. Ever since its premiere, the show is ruling the TRP charts. Now, the actress will team up with Anupamaa writer and director Sajan Agarwal for another project. The shooting has already begun, but not many details have been revealed.

The makers issued a statement, “The project would be premiered on major TV networks and digital platforms in the coming weeks and is expected to receive widespread viewership. This collaboration between Sajan Agarwal and Rupali Ganguly is a testament to their talent and professionalism.”

Sajan Agarwal is all praise for Rupali and said, “Rupali Ganguly is a fantastic actress, and working with her has been a great pleasure. I can’t talk about the shoot, but it has come out better than we expected. I am sure audiences will love it.”