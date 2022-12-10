Rush Hour 4 on way?

ANI

Actor Jackie Chan recently made a rare public appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Washington and teased a potential sequel with fans for the fourth Rush Hour movie.

“We’re talking about part four right now,” he told the crowd and added that he would be meeting the film’s director that evening to discuss the script.

He did not identify anyone, but American filmmaker Brett Ratner has directed all three previous installments. However, in November 2017, seven women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused Ratner of sexual harassment and misconduct. This caused Warner Bros to sever all ties with the producer-director with whom they had a lucrative deal.