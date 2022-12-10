Rush Hour 4 on way?

Actor Jackie Chan recently made a rare public appearance at the Red Sea Film Festival in Washington and teased a potential sequel with fans for the fourth Rush Hour movie.
“We’re talking about part four right now,” he told the crowd and added that he would be meeting the film’s director that evening to discuss the script.
He did not identify anyone, but American filmmaker Brett Ratner has directed all three previous installments. However, in November 2017, seven women, including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, accused Ratner of sexual harassment and misconduct. This caused Warner Bros to sever all ties with the producer-director with whom they had a lucrative deal.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid Pratibha Singh-Sukhwinder Sukhu tussle over Himachal Pradesh chief minister's post, Kangra leader emerges as probable consensus candidate
Congress won 10 of 15 seats in Kangra, MLAs are floating the...
Mohali-type 'rocket attack' at police station in Punjab's border Tarn Taran district, 10 cops were present in adjoining building
The police officials did not rule out the possibility of a t...
40-year-old Sikh woman stabbed to death in Canada’s British Columbia
Police say they found Harpreet Kaur suffering from multiple ...
Question mark on India-Pakistan cricketing ties as Jaishankar raises terrorism issue
The BCCI lately said India would not travel to Pakistan for ...