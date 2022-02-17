Rusk Studios and Binge on their latest launch College Canteen

Rusk Studios and Binge are bringing alive the magic of college days with their latest launch, College Canteen. The show features prominent faces like Abhishek Kapoor (Virat), who plays the role of a manipulative group leader. Kritika Avasthi plays the role of Vanshika, who is street smart and doesn’t get tricked easily. College Canteen’s cast also includes artistes like Sourav Singh, Neha Bharti, Saksham Shukla, Nihal Ahmed, Suraj Bhan, Abhay Anand, and Santana Roach.
Aakash Kumar, Channel Head, Binge, says, “We have been dedicated to creating relatable content for people from all walks of life. With College Canteen, we have recreated the wholesome experience of college life.”
