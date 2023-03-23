Rutuja Sawant shares her harrowing experience

Actress Rutuja Sawant is known for her roles in shows like Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali and Choti Saardarrni. Last seen in the Colors TV show ‘Pishachini’, the actress recalls one of the most dreadful incidents of her life. Rutuja says, “I was 20 years old when I started looking for work in the industry. Being a newcomer, I used to audition a lot, and one day I got a call from an agent who invited me to his office for a meeting. When I reached, the agent tried to grab me. I was so shocked that I left immediately.”

She continues, “That incident taught me a lesson that I needed to be more careful when meeting an unknown person. I always take a friend or cousin with me to meetings. Even now, I cross-check the profile of the person I am meeting regarding work to ensure that they have worked with good actors in the industry.”