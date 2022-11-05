Ryan Reynolds to receive Icon Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds will be honoured with the People’s Icon award at the 2022 edition of the People’s Choice Awards. The 46-year-old actor will receive the honour for his contribution to film and television, during a ceremony to be held on December 6 at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, NBCUniversal said.
“In any endeavor – whether it’s acting, producing, marketing or business – Ryan Reynolds has the unique ability to create joy and authentically connect with his audience. . We cannot wait to present Ryan with ‘The People’s Icon’ award at this year’s show,” said Cassandra Tryon, Senior Vice President of Entertainment Live Events at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming.
At the 2022 “People’s Choice Awards”, Reynolds is also nominated in the “Male Movie Star” and “Comedy Movie Star” categories for his performance in the film “The Adam Project”.
