Sa Re Ga Ma Pa contestant Sanjana bags title track of TV show

Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has discovered some truly invaluable gems of the music fraternity, including Shreya Ghoshal, Kunal Ganjawala, Kamal Khan and Amanat Ali, amongst many others. And now, contestant Sanjana Bhatt has bagged a project even before the show has reached its finale this year! Sanjana has lent her voice to the title track of Zee TV’s upcoming fiction show Mithai.
Says Sanjana, “The Mithai title track is very catchy and has a joyous vibe to it. It was such an honour to mark my debut with the title track of the show. I have recorded the song for the first time in my entire life, and that too for a fiction show. I was very excited yet nervous at the same time because I never knew what a studio even looked from inside and how everything worked. To add to my nervousness, it was not an easy song to sing. I am glad my efforts are being appreciated by one and all. I would like to thank Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for providing me such a grand platform to showcase my talent.”
