The nation has made rapid progress in 75 years of independence. Celebs share what they consider the biggest milestone...

Mona

If we are celebrating 75 years of our Independence on August 15 with Har Ghar Tiranga, this is also the day to look back and see how far we have come. Celebs tell us what they consider the proudest milestone for the country.

Proud Indian

From being perceived as a land of snake-charmers to one of the world leaders, our true accomplishment is that now we are a force to reckon with. And what makes us a leading power in the world are the ideals we have grown up with — compassion, humility, wisdom and courage. Indian cinema has played a significant role in it. Cinema has played a crucial role in cultural diplomacy. In fact, I will be unfurling our National Flag in Vietnam to celebrate 75 years of our independence; what an honour!

Rahul Mittra, filmmaker

Salute to women

The changing scenario for women is a significant milestone for the nation in the last 75 years. Women are getting more opportunities, more platforms to prove their worth. Be it media, cinema, politics, science and technology, women are leaving an indelible mark, contributing significantly to India’s success and making us proud all over the world.

Diljott, actor

Helping the world

Since ages, India has been guiding the world, be it in the field of medicine or spirituality. I take immense pride in the way we handled the Covid situation. Not only did we make vaccines in short span, but also helped the world. An achievement should work for entire humanity. India manufactured vaccines for its own people and also provided them to other countries.

Harry Parmar, actor

Making a mark

The proudest milestone for the country has been seeing Indians become CEOs for multinational companies. Indra Nooyi (Pepsi Co.), Shantanu Narayen (Adobe Inc), Leena Nair (Chanel), Parag Agrawal (Twitter), Satya Nadella (Microsoft), Sundar Pichai (Alphabet Inc)…Are all from humble backgrounds. The fact that they are products of the Indian education system is our biggest achievement in my eyes, which conveys that our education system is robust and strong.

Vignesh Pande, actor

Nuke league

India became one of the nuclear powers in 1998. This was very necessary due to growing tensions between neighbouring countries. India gave a message to the world, ‘We too have fire, so think before you act’.

Nitesh Shetty, comedian

Free & fair

We are among the youngest workforces in the world, which is incredible. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) is the world’s largest programme. India’s biggest achievement is that we are a secular democracy, where every individual is free.

Chandan Roy Sanyal, actor

We care

India has completed 75 glorious years of independence and our journey is full of milestones. India joined the nuclear power league in 1998, which is a big achievement. Also, India cares for its citizens wherever they are. That the students in Ukraine were airlifted in time speaks volumes about us. We will keep progressing in the times to come and reach greater heights.

Shankar Sahney, singer

Growth curve

Our biggest achievement is the economic reforms that began in 1991. It turned around India’s growth pattern. Before this, India had limited sources in terms of trade, capital market and infrastructure. These reforms opened doors for foreign investment, and we soon became one of largest economies of the world. These reforms were the first step towards building a modern India.

Mandeep Chaahal, director

World needs us

I take pride in the fact that India is the largest democracy in the world. Also, how we have handled the pandemic is remarkable. Vaccinating over 200 crore people in a small span was a huge achievement. Today, whether its medicine or diplomacy, the world needs India.

Uvie, singer