Saba advocates sex education in schools

Actor Saba Azad has advocated compulsory sex education in schools while speaking about women's health awareness ahead of the release of the second season of Who's Your Gynac?.

Advertisement

In an interview, Saba said that sex education is essential for informed decision-making and should be introduced across all schools. "I think sex education should be compulsory in schools. Not only in private schools but in all schools. Because sex education doesn't corrupt the mind. It informs the mind. Whatever you say, if a child is growing up with information, if he is informed, he will make the right decisions. So I think it's very essential that this be given to everyone," she said.

Advertisement

The actor also highlighted the lack of awareness and research surrounding women's health, saying conversations around female reproductive and overall health have historically remained limited.

Advertisement

"Wwhen it comes to women's health, we don't talk about it, nor do we research about it. From 2026, we have now finally started doing research on women's bodies. Earlier, we used to research on the male body and copy-paste it on the female body, for example, intermittent fasting is very good for males but not for females. Very few people are aware of such things," Saba said.

She added, "We do research on men's health, but we don't research on women's basic and important health. So that phase has now started." Discussing her preparation for the role of Dr Vidushi Kothari, a young OB-GYN in the series, Saba revealed that the team consulted a gynaecologist to better understand medical terminology and procedures.

Advertisement

"We had consulted a gynaecologist. We met her and she told us how to use the medical equipment and how to pronounce certain medical terms. She explained it to us. I was sent a presentation and we studied for it," she shared.

Saba also opened up about returning for the second season and how her character evolves in the upcoming episodes. "It was very interesting. Because her character graph is also changing. Like she is growing up, her life challenges are changing," she said.

Reflecting on Vidushi's journey in the upcoming season, Saba said the character now struggles with self-doubt and personal insecurities. "Earlier, the world used to doubt her. But now she has started doubting herself," she said, adding that such insecurities are common among young professionals trying to establish themselves in their careers.

Talking about what audiences can expect from the new season, Saba said, "I think Vidushi is the same. But things around her are changing. Her friends are settling in their lives. She is getting a job. Everyone around her is growing up. But Vidushi feels that she is lagging behind. So, you will see this in the next season." Created and produced by The Viral Fever, the second season of Who's Your Gynac? stars Saba Azad, Karishma Singh, Aaron Arjun Koul, Kunal Thakur and Vibha Chibber.

The series is scheduled to premiere on May 22 on Amazon miniTV. — ANI